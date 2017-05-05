Zoe Saldana 'shocked but okay' after Britney revealed pregnancy news

Actress Zoe Saldana has said she was shocked but not upset when Britney Spears accidentally revealed she was pregnant with twins a few years ago.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy star, who appeared with the pop singer in 2002 movie Crossroads, spoke about the revelation made by Britney before Zoe herself had unveiled the news publicly about expecting twins with husband Marco Perego.

During an appearance on US chat show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Zoe was asked by a viewer if the reports that Spears had told the press she was having twins before she announced it were true, and if she apologised.

Zoe, 38, replied: “It’s so true, but literally the way it happened was so innocent, I never even thought of holding her accountable to anything.”

She said herself and the Toxic singer were on the same flight from Los Angeles to New York “and we just talked for the duration of the flight”.

Zoe said: “She has two boys and I was having twins – we had such a beautiful talk and I forgot, it never even occurred to me to tell her not to say anything because you just don’t.

“We weren’t trying to hide it, just trying to be discreet.

Zoe Saldana (Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube grab)

“When she disclosed it, she was just being Britney and I love her – I don’t mean that in a negative way, I mean that in the way that she lives her life in such truth.”

She added: “I was shocked but it was Britney, so it was okay.”

In 2014, Britney was asked in an interview if she would work with Zoe again, to which she replied: “Who knows? That’s a very good idea. But she’s pregnant with twins right now. So I’m sure she’s got a huge future ahead of her.”

Zoe said she has not seen Britney since then to discuss it but said she is “pretty sure we will”.

The Avatar and Star Trek star and her husband welcomed twins Cy and Bowie at the end of 2014, and in February this year they had their third son together, Zen.