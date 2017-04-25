Zoe Henry praised for 'incredible' performance in Emmerdale as Rhona flees Pierce
Emmerdale star Zoe Henry has been lauded for her performance as a rape survivor in the ITV soap.
The actress plays Rhona Goskirk and appeared in a tense episode on Tuesday showing her escape new husband Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather), who had raped her on their wedding day.
A barefooted Rhona fled to a police station and attempted to explain what had happened to police, before breaking down in front of nurses.
That was upsettingly brilliant #emmerdale— Guy Ⓜ️iller (@BrewGuy_) April 25, 2017
Zoe was praised by her co-stars for her emotional performance.
Isabel Hodgins, who plays Victoria Sugden in the soap, said Zoe was “utterly incredible”, a sentiment shared by Laura Norton.
@Hodge_Isabel @ZoeHenry03 Agreed. Brilliant. X— Laura Norton (@lawrencenotrin) April 25, 2017
Charley Webb, who stars as Debbie Dingle, called on fans to vote for Zoe as the best actress at the Soap Awards.
Let's all vote for @ZoeHenry03 for best actress. Portraying such a difficult story brilliantly https://t.co/Vo19VxafF9 xxx— Charley Webb (@MissCharleyWebb) April 25, 2017
Viewers joined in on the chorus of compliments, while the creators of the episode were also praised.
Powerful phenomenal performances by @ZoeHenry03 deserves a reward for that @emmerdale #emmerdale im all emotional after those scenes— rebekah (@Miss_irvin) April 25, 2017
Fantastic acting Rhona!!!! #Emmerdale— Paul James (@paulthejames) April 25, 2017
Glad to see a soap finally showing the right way to respond in that situation. #emmerdale #rhona— Paula Pearce (@paulagpearce) April 25, 2017
If you have been affected by issues raised in tonight's episode you can visit https://t.co/docI6i1msA for further information #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/hrB3KLYvVy— Emmerdale (@emmerdale) April 25, 2017
Following the episode, the soap’s Twitter account shared advice for those affected by the issues raised.
