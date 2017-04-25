Zoe Henry praised for 'incredible' performance in Emmerdale as Rhona flees Pierce

Emmerdale star Zoe Henry has been lauded for her performance as a rape survivor in the ITV soap.

The actress plays Rhona Goskirk and appeared in a tense episode on Tuesday showing her escape new husband Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather), who had raped her on their wedding day.

A barefooted Rhona fled to a police station and attempted to explain what had happened to police, before breaking down in front of nurses.

That was upsettingly brilliant #emmerdale — Guy Ⓜ️iller (@BrewGuy_) April 25, 2017

Zoe was praised by her co-stars for her emotional performance.

Isabel Hodgins, who plays Victoria Sugden in the soap, said Zoe was “utterly incredible”, a sentiment shared by Laura Norton.

Charley Webb, who stars as Debbie Dingle, called on fans to vote for Zoe as the best actress at the Soap Awards.

Let's all vote for @ZoeHenry03 for best actress. Portraying such a difficult story brilliantly https://t.co/Vo19VxafF9 xxx — Charley Webb (@MissCharleyWebb) April 25, 2017

Viewers joined in on the chorus of compliments, while the creators of the episode were also praised.

Powerful phenomenal performances by @ZoeHenry03 deserves a reward for that @emmerdale #emmerdale im all emotional after those scenes — rebekah (@Miss_irvin) April 25, 2017

Glad to see a soap finally showing the right way to respond in that situation. #emmerdale #rhona — Paula Pearce (@paulagpearce) April 25, 2017

If you have been affected by issues raised in tonight's episode you can visit https://t.co/docI6i1msA for further information #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/hrB3KLYvVy — Emmerdale (@emmerdale) April 25, 2017

Following the episode, the soap’s Twitter account shared advice for those affected by the issues raised.