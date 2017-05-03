Zoe Ball ready for 'more sex' as she faces up to menopause

TV presenter Zoe Ball is embracing approaching 50 and has suggested she will have “more sex” to combat the symptoms of the menopause.

According to reports, the Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter made the comments while addressing an audience at an event in London, during which she also spoke of her recent marriage split from DJ Norman Cook, otherwise known as Fatboy Slim, after 18 years.

She said she will turn to hormone replacement therapy (HRT) when she goes through the menopause, of which she said she is currently feeling the effects.

Zoe Ball (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Zoe, 46, told the audience: “I’m menopausal; I’m hot and hairy.

“It is like my last hurrah. Is it going to get better? Do I do HRT or do I have the funny tea? This is the quandary.”

Zoe, who is believed to be in a new relationship, added: “Have more sex? I have just left my marriage.

“OK that is a good tip. HRT and more sex, I will take that.”

The radio and TV regular said she is “starting to embrace the older age thing”, adding: “You just stop caring about stuff so much which is nice.”

Zoe Ball and Norman Cook (Andrew Matthews/PA)

She said: “I have had a bit of a year.

“I’ve had a bit of a year of self-discovery.”

Zoe and Norman announced their separation in September 2016, although they said they would remain “great friends” and would continue to support each other to raise their two children together.

Zoe was speaking at Sarah Millican’s monthly Standard Issue in Conversation event at London’s Leicester Square Theatre.