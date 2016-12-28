Zoe Ball celebrates six months sober

TV presenter Zoe Ball has celebrated six months sober in an Instagram post.

The 46-year-old thanked some “special people who have helped me stay strong” after reaching the milestone.

Zoe split with DJ Norman Cook – better known as Fatboy Slim – after 18 years earlier this year although at the time the couple said they remain “great friends”

In the post on Instagram, the Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host wrote: “Not always easy but feels good #gratitude #sobriety #calmness #strength #justfortoday #love #merrychristmastome love & gratitude to some special people who have helped me stay strong xxxxxxxxxx.”

Zoe and Norman have two children together, son Woody and daughter Nelly.