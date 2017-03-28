Zayn Malik’s five-year-old cousin has passed away following brain tumour battle
Heartbreak for Zayn Malik’s family today as his five-year-old cousin Arshiya has died following a brave battle with a brain tumour.
The former One Direction singer’s family, including his youngest sister Waliyha, have all taken to social media to pay tribute.
The little girl’s mother, Zileh posted this photo on Instagram saying goodbye to her “baby doll”.
Fans have been flooding Twitter with condolences and support for Zayn using the hashtag #RIPArshiya.
#RIPArshiya— Ebtihal Abdelgadir (@d3a26b62d40e40a) March 28, 2017
You were an innocent angel .
Sending my love to the malik family iam hope they strong 😭😭💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/mx7cuHxtmM
#RIPArshiya— isa#StillGotTime⏳ (@NiniSmurffeti) March 28, 2017
Que Deus conforte o coração de cada um.
Arshya está brilhando no céu agora
Uma linda estrela pic.twitter.com/9WRx5B8pbu
Rest is peace you princess, may Allah grant you the highest rank of Jannah. Sending mylove and prayers to the Malik family #RIPArshiya 💔💜💜 pic.twitter.com/u11gQUT7We— Naida🏳️🌈 (@Mockingbird3030) March 28, 2017
Rip Arshiya we all miss you Zayn cousin Arshiya had pass away so sad😭😢😭😢 pic.twitter.com/GMlFKp2EDk— Louis Bae💖😘😍❤ (@LouisIsBaeX) March 28, 2017
