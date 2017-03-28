Zayn Malik’s five-year-old cousin has passed away following brain tumour battle

Heartbreak for Zayn Malik’s family today as his five-year-old cousin Arshiya has died following a brave battle with a brain tumour.

The former One Direction singer’s family, including his youngest sister Waliyha, have all taken to social media to pay tribute.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un Rest is peace you beautiful princess, may Allah grant you the highest rank of jannah✨ A post shared by @waliyha.azad on Mar 27, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

The little girl’s mother, Zileh posted this photo on Instagram saying goodbye to her “baby doll”.

Fans have been flooding Twitter with condolences and support for Zayn using the hashtag #RIPArshiya.

#RIPArshiya

You were an innocent angel .

Sending my love to the malik family iam hope they strong 😭😭💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/mx7cuHxtmM — Ebtihal Abdelgadir (@d3a26b62d40e40a) March 28, 2017

#RIPArshiya

Que Deus conforte o coração de cada um.

Arshya está brilhando no céu agora

Uma linda estrela pic.twitter.com/9WRx5B8pbu — isa#StillGotTime⏳ (@NiniSmurffeti) March 28, 2017

Rest is peace you princess, may Allah grant you the highest rank of Jannah. Sending mylove and prayers to the Malik family #RIPArshiya 💔💜💜 pic.twitter.com/u11gQUT7We — Naida🏳️‍🌈 (@Mockingbird3030) March 28, 2017