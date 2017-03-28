Zayn Malik’s five-year-old cousin has passed away following brain tumour battle

Heartbreak for Zayn Malik’s family today as his five-year-old cousin Arshiya has died following a brave battle with a brain tumour.

The former One Direction singer’s family, including his youngest sister Waliyha, have all taken to social media to pay tribute.

The little girl’s mother, Zileh posted this photo on Instagram saying goodbye to her “baby doll”.

Fans have been flooding Twitter with condolences and support for Zayn using the hashtag #RIPArshiya.
By Anna O'Donoghue

