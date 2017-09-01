Zayn Malik announces new Dusk Till Dawn single with Sia
Singer Zayn Malik has delighted his fans with the announcement of a new single in collaboration with Cheap Thrills star, Sia.
According to his social media, Dusk Till Dawn, will be officially released next Thursday.
The One Direction star made the big revelation on Friday through an artistic movie-style poster that also mentions Girls star Jemima Kirke and director Marc Webb.
The new release follows more than a year of success for the 24-year-old’s solo career since the world-famous boy band announced their hiatus.
Both his debut single Pillowtalk and first album, Mind Of Mine, shot to pole position in the UK charts and earlier this year he released Still Got me, featuring Canadian rapper PartyNextDoor.
His latest collaboration with the 41-year-old Australian musician also follows in the footsteps of his work with global superstar Taylor Swift in I Don’t Wanna Live Forever for the Fifty Shades Darker movie soundtrack.
Among his legions of excited fans, one commented via Twitter: “I cannot wait to hear #DuskTillDawn,” while another confidently commented: “Yes he is going to rock the world #DuskTillDawn.”
I cannot wait to hear #DuskTillDawn 🤗🤗🤗😜😜@zaynmalik @Sia— Melanie (@jellymelly1217) September 1, 2017
Yes he is going to rock the world #DuskTillDawn— Anupama_Thukral (@anupamae) September 1, 2017
I am very excited about @zaynmalik and @Sia's duet. Please look at this.— ZZEKİYE #LP1 (@zjm_zekiye) September 1, 2017
I can't wait for #DuskTillDawn
RT TO VOTE #VeranoMTV2017 pic.twitter.com/giuBxa7WMj
UM THIS IS GOING TO BE A MASTERPIECE OKAY DJSBJSJSJSJSJJ IM ALREADY SCREAMING— whippedforjikook ♡ (@stylespuzzle) September 1, 2017
Oh my god!!! Thats amazing!!!— Becca Horan ❤💎👑✨ (@cutepotato667) September 1, 2017
Sia also shared the announcement on her own Twitter page, prompting one thrilled fan to echo her Chandalier lyrics and joke that they were “gonna swing from the chandelier” following the news.
