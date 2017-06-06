Zara Larsson is coming to Dublin.

The Swedish star will be taking to the stage of the Olympia Theatre on October 16, as well as the Waterfront in Belfast on October 15.

ICYMI @zaralarsson announces Irish shows

Waterfront Hall, Belfast - October 15th

The Olympia Theatre – October 16th

From £22.50 / €26.50 pic.twitter.com/Y5AIWLKhoy — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) June 5, 2017

The singer released her debut international album ‘So Good’ back in March and features on Clean Bandit’s hit, Symphony.

Tickets from €26.40 will go on sale this Friday at 9am.