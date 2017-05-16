Zac Efron to play serial killer Ted Bundy in new movie

It has been announced that Hollywood heart-throb Zac Efron is to play serial killer Ted Bundy in a new movie.

The actor is to star in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, a film about the killer told from the perspective of his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer.

Kloepfer spent years denying the accusations against Bundy but eventually turned him into the police.

Ted Bundy confessed to 30 homicides committed in seven US states between 1974 and 1978. The true victim count remains unknown, and could be much higher.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that filming is set to begin on October 9.