Zac Efron paid Tom Cruise the biggest fan-boy tribute on Graham Norton's couch

With the Late Late Show off air, the folks at home tuned into Tom Cruise, Annabelle Wallis, and Zac Efron on last nights Graham Norton Show.

It was one of Graham best line-ups and even Zac Efron was a bit star-struck last night to be sitting next to the legend that is Tom Cruise.

On the show, Tom confirmed what many of us have been hoping for; Top Gun 2 is on the way,

Zac took the chance he saw to pay tribute to Tom and how his career influenced his own.

"I feel the need. The need for speed."

And, just when you thought there would be no more surprises, Zac showed off his pole dancing skills, for a very excited audience.