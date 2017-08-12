YouTube star Trisha Paytas leaves Celebrity Big Brother house

Trisha Paytas has become the third contestant to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house – walking out hours after being saved from eviction.

The 29-year-old had been up for the chop alongside Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, The Bachelorette’s Chad Johnson and former Apprentice star Karthik Nagesan and it was the latter who got the chop following the public vote.

But shortly before midnight, host of Big Brother’s Bit On The Side Rylan Clark-Neal told viewers the YouTube star’s decision to leave after 11 days in the house.

He said: “Unfortunately I have got some breaking news, I can confirm that Trisha has decided to leave the Big Brother house.”

He added that viewers would have to tune in to Saturday’s show to see the reasons for her departure, as well as the fallout among remaining housemates.

California-born Paytas wasted no time getting to know the other contestants when she entered the house, discussing everything from stripping to circumcision and sexuality.

Last week, she broke down on the show and begged to be allowed a washcloth to “scrub her butt”.

Speaking in the Diary Room, she exploded into tears and cried: “I can’t even wash my body properly … I just want a washcloth, it’s like I can’t even scrub my butt or anything.”

Paytas’ cries were met with a wave of sympathy from fans, with some even offering to provide a supply of flannels.

Meanwhile, fans have had mixed reactions to the American’s departure.

One viewer said “Good for her. She don’t have to deal with those snakes”, while another wrote on Twitter: “Devastated, had such high hopes for her, probably won’t watch as frequently any more, boring without the queen.”

:: Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5 at 10.30pm on Saturday.
