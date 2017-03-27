Youth tried to get into ITV studios after Saturday Night Takeaway 'as a prank'

Police were called to the studio where Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is filmed after an intruder tried to get in after the live show.

Officers were called to ITV’s studios on London’s Southbank following the live broadcast on Saturday evening.

Ant and Dec (Ian West/PA)

Take That performed on the show, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, while Stephen Mulhern and Scarlett Moffatt were special contributors.

An ITV spokesman said: “A youth who attempted to gain access to the London Television Centre as a prank at 11pm last night was quickly apprehended by our security team when he triggered an alarm as he climbed an external wall.

“He did not gain access to our studios, which were not in operation at the time.”

Take That (Ian West/PA)

It is understood three other youths ran off when they failed to get over the wall.

There were not believed to be any production staff or audience members in the studio at the time.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 22.37 with reports of a group of youths at the location behaving suspiciously. Officers attended, no evidence of any crime was found.”