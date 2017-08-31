Your last minute Electric Picnic advice

With less than 24 hours to go, 55,000 picnickers are packing their bags for a weekend filled with adventure on the grounds of Stradbally estate.

To help in preparations, here is a quick roundup of weather, travel info and some Garda advice.

Weather Update:

According to Met Eireann, Friday will be a predominantly dry day with sunny spells.

Any isolated showers that do occur will be light in nature and of short duration. After a chilly start, maximum temperatures will climb to between 16 and 18 degrees.

Patches of early morning fog on Saturday but otherwise dry with good sunshine and highs of 17 to 19C.

Sunday is predicted to be the warmest day, with humid conditions and temperatures reaching highs of 21 degrees, but there will be plenty of scattered outbreaks of rain also.

Travel

Garda Advice:

Gardaí advise to turn off sat-navs and follow the clearly sign posted routes from AA roadwatch to avoid unnecessary delay and traffic disruption.

Key junctions and points will be manned by Gardaí. Designated privately operated car parking is provided adjacent to the event site on all approved routes.

This parking is free to all ticket holders and no roadside parking will be permitted.

Inspector Eamonn Curley from Portlaoise Garda Station said “Pack sensibly for the weekend, check the weather forecast before you leave. Be safe! Give yourself plenty of time to get to the venue.

“Leave high value goods at home and put car keys and important valuables in a safe, secure place.

“When you are in groups, make sure everyone is accounted for. Look after each other’s personal safety and most importantly enjoy the weekend!”