Your guide to what’s new on Netflix this November

Happy November 1st, or as some like to call it, the first day Chirstmas lovers can get away with talking about the upcoming festive season.

If you’re anything like us you may need something to help zone-out the talk of Christmas and we’ve got just the thing.

Your guide to what’s new on Netflix this week and for the rest of November.

Alias Grace (Friday, 3 November)

Inspired by true events, a mild-mannered Irish woman convicted of a savage murder in 1840s Canada becomes a young doctor’s obsession. A Netflix Original miniseries based on Margaret Atwood’s award-winning novel.

6 Days (Friday, 3 November)

When armed gunmen seize the Iranian Embassy in 1980, a tense six-day standoff ensues while elite British soldiers prepare for a dangerous raid.

When Harry Met Sally (Now on Netflix)

Harry and Sally are friends of who resist sexual attraction to maintain their friendship, a relationship that’s always teetering on the brink of love.

Men in Black 2 (Now on Netflix)

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones reprise their roles as two highly secretive and unofficial government agents dealing with all things evil and alien.

Once Upon A Time – Season 1-7 (New Episodes Every Tuesday)

In this fantasy series starring Colin O’Donoghue, a young woman is drown to small Maine town and discovers that it’s filled with elements of the fairy tale world.

The Vampire Diaries - Season 1-8 (Now on Netflix)

Trapped in adolescent bodies, feuding vampire brothers Stefan and Damon vie for the affection of captivating teenager Elena.

Teen Wolf - Season 6 Part 1 (Now on Netflix)

An animal bite turns a high schooler into a werewolf and he suddenly become a star athlete and chick magnet. But he also faces a new set of problems.

The Good Place Season 1 & 2 (New Episodes Every Friday)

In the wake of her suspicions about Michael, Eleanor's last-ditch endeavour to trigger her memory may not succeed after all.

Crazy Ex Girlfriend Season 1-3 (New Episodes Every Saturday)

Still pining for Josh, the boy who dumped her ages ago, whip-smart lawyer Rebecca jettisons her New York life and moves to California to win him back.