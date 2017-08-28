Your complete guide to Electric Picnic 2017
So, at this stage you’ve your bag packed (well kind of), your to-do list ticked off (well sort of) and you’re counting down the hours until you finish work for the weekend.
There are only a few things missing - your map, the complete stage times and the full lineup.
Well, look no further:
Stage times are live on the festival’s app but if you’re anything like us and constantly have to deal with storage capacity on your phone, we’ve popped them right here, so getting screenshotting.
MAIN STAGE
Friday
10.30-12.00 The xx
9.00-10.00 London Grammar
7.30-8.30 The Divine Comedy
6.15-7.00 Hudson Taylor
5.00-5.45 Little Hours
Saturday
12.30-1.55 Pete Tong
10.15-11.45 A Tribe Called Quest
8.45-9.45 Phoenix
7.15-8.15 Run The Jewels
5.45-6.45 Madness
4.45-5.15 Giggs
3.00-4.00 The Strypes
1.45-2.30 Keywest
Sunday
10.45-12.00 Duran Duran
9.00-10.00 Elbow
7.15-8.15 Chaka Khan
5.45-6.45 The Pretenders
4.15-5.15 Rag N’ Bone Man
2.30-3.30 The Skatalites
1.00-2.00 Dublin Gospel Choir
BODY AND SOUL STAGE
Friday
02:45-03:30 New Jackson
01.30-02.15 Lowly
00.00-01.00 HMLTD
22.30-23.30 Ships
21.15-22.00 Shookrah
20.00-20.45 Mythill Grim
19.00-19.35 New Valley Wolves
18.00-18.30 Telephone Explosions
17.00-17.30 Bob Skeleton
Saturday
03.00-03.45 Le Boom
02.00-02.45 Sweat
00.30-01.30 Public Service Broadcasting
23.15-00.00 Soulé
22.00-22.45 Everything Shook
20.45-21.30 Elaine Mai
19.30-20.15 Frankenstein Bolts
18.15-19.00 Youth Mass
17.00-17.45 Laurie Shaw
16.00-16.30 Oh Joy
14.45-15.30 Bennett Bay
13.45-14.15 Field Trip
13.00-13.30 The Innocent Bystander
12.00-12.30 Inishowen Gospel Choir
Sunday
01.00-03.45 This Ain’t No Disco with Donal Dineen
00:10-00:45 BARQ
23:00-23.40 TooFools
21.45-22.30 IDER
20.30-21:15 Moses Sumney
19:15-20:00 Aldous Harding
18:00-18.45 Nick Hakim
16.50-17.30 Klark Cant
16:00-16.30 David Keenan
15:00- 15.30 LAOISE
14:00-14.30 Matthew Noone
13:00- 13.30 Clandestinos
12.30-13.00 Coda
BODY AND SOUL. PEACE PAGODA
Friday
02.00-04.00 Sunken Foal-Live AV Show
00.30-02.00 Ickis Mirolo
22.30-00.00 ROSBEG-AV Show
21.30-22.30 Baba
20.00-21.30 The Peace Pagoda Mixtape
Holistic Workshop Friday
19.00-20.00 Nature Meditation
18.00-18.45 Feelgood Hula
Saturday
02.15-04.00 Brian Dillon
01.00-02.00 Simon Bird-Live
23.30-00.30 Ian Nyquist & Dillon O’Sullivan AV Show
22.30-23.30 Dowry-Live
21.00-22.30 Mike Falvey
19.00-21.00 Eamonn Winehaus
17.30-18.30 Rory Hughes
16.00-17.30 The Peace Pagoda Mixtape
Holistic Workshop Saturday
15.00-16.00 Laughter Yoga
13.30-14.15 Feelgood Hula
12.00-13.15 Reggae Yoga
Sunday
01.00-04.00 Lil Dave & Friends
00.30-01.30 Aquarian
23.00-00.30 AGORILLA & Slipdraft AV
22.00-23.00 Rob Le Nan
21.00-22.00 Serdih
18.30-19.30 Suzanne Walsh
Holistic Workshop Sunday
15.00-16.00 Laughter Yoga
13.30-14.15 Get Out of Your Head
12.00-13.15 Healing with Herbs
BODY AND SOUL: BANDSTAND
Friday
03.00-04.00 PrYmary Colours
00.45-02.45 Colorama DJ/AV SET
23.15-00.15 Sam Kinsella
22.15-23.00 WOB!
20.45-21.45 Just Mikey
19.30-20.15 Klark Cant
18.15-19.00 Justyna Koss
Saturday
03.00-04.00 Robot Rock
01.45-02.45 045 Recordings Takeover Cinema Live
00.45-01.45 045 Recordings Takeover Conor C DJ set
23.15-00.30 Colorama AV Set
22.15-23.00 Kingdom of Crows
20.45-21.45 Justyna Koss
19.30-20.15 Penrose
18.15-19.00 Susie Blue
17.00-18.00 Al-Jive Mestizo
16.00-16.45 Thank Funk
15.00-15.40 Erica Cody
14.00-14.40 Cult Called Man
Sunday
03.00-04.00 Arveene Juthan & Shamon Cassette & Surprise Guest
23.15-02.45 String Theory Sound System
22.15-23.00 Cantina Bop
20.45-21.45 RUTH
19.30-20.15 Djollie
18.15-19.00 David Keenan
17.00-18.00 SÍOMHA
16.00-16.45 The Ocelots
15.00-15.40 Johnny Rayge & Guests
14.00-14.40 Inishowen Gospel Choir
BODY AND SOUL: EARTHSHIP STAGE
Friday
02.30-03.45 Neil Flynn
01.30-02.15 Lumigraph
00.00-01.15 Shane Mannion
23.00-23.45 Cignol
21.30-22.45 Nevan Jio
20.15-21.00 Dioscó na mBó
19.00-19.45 The Clockworks
17.30-18.15 Oh Boland
Saturday
03.00-03.45 Diamond Dagger
01.30-02.45 Dean Feeney (TR-One)
00.30-01.15 ELLLL
23.00-00.15 Cáit
21.15-22.30 Attention Bébé
19.45-20.45 Bocs Social
18.30-19.15 TADGH
17.15-18.00 WOB!
16.00-16.45 Beef Supreme
14.45-15.30 The Jive Cats
13.30-14.15 The Louisiana 6
12.00-13.30 Eamonn Barrett
Sunday
00.00-03.45 Mother DJs
23.00-23.40 Catscars
21.45-22.30 Katie Laffan
20.30-21.15 Slow Place Like Home
19.15-20.00 Phare
18.00-18.45 Chequerboard
16.45-17.30 New Pope
15.30-16.15 The Notorious CCG
14.15-15.00 Maria Kelly
13.00-13.45 Trick Mist
RANKIN’S WOOD
Friday
9.00 2fm Live: DJ Jenny Greene with RTÉ Concert Orchestra
8.00-8.45 2fm Live: DJ Mo K with RTÉ Concert Orchestra
Saturday
11.00-12.00 Le Galaxie
9.30-10.30 Floating Points
8.00-9.00 All Tvvins
6.30-7.15 Rusangano Family
5.15-6.00 The Riptide Movement
4.00-4.45 Otherkin
2.45-3.30 Bad Bones
1.45-2.15 Jafaris
Sunday/b>
11.00-12.00 Kiasmos
9.30-10.30 Tale Of Us
8.00-9.00 Mano Le Tough
6.30-7.30 Hannah Wants
5.15-6.00 Krept and Konan
4.00-4.45 Section Boyz
2.45-3.15 Fangclub
1.30-2.00 Pale Rivers
OTHER VOICES
Friday
23.25 Saint Sister
22.10 New Jackson
21.00 Soule
19.50 Supersilly
18.40 Talos
17.30 Charlie Cunningham
16.00 Booka Brass Band
Saturday
22.20 Special Guest
20.50 Jack O’Rourke with Hattie Webb
19.40 Tom Adams
18.30 Stephen James Smith
17.20 Jafaris
16.10 Bitch Falcon
15.00 Katie Laffan
14.00 Slow Riot
Sunday
21.30 Wyvern Lingo
20.20 Pixx
19.10 Odetta Hartman
18.00 Loah
17.00 Special Guest
15.50 Jealous of the birds
14.50 Ailbhe Reddy
13.50 Pillow Queens
