You'll never guess what Geri Horner has named her new baby boy

Geri Horner has named her infant son Montague.

The Spice Girl, who welcomed her new arrival on Saturday morning, announced the news online.

She shared a sweet picture of the newborn’s foot, and wrote: “Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty.”

There have been reports that Geri, 44, picked George as a middle name in honour of her late friend George Michael.

Geri also posted a picture on Instagram showing pink and blue cupcakes with the names of her whole family piped on the top – herself, husband Christian Horner, her 10-year-old daughter Bluebell and Christian’s daughter Olivia.

A blue-iced cake reads “Monty”, for their new arrival.

Geri wrote: “Time for some birthday cake! Thank you for all your lovely messages x.”