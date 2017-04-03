You won't find a better review for All Round To Mrs Brown's than this one

Mrs Brown has been back on our screens recently with a new TV chat show and once again, the mammy is splitting opinion.

It would be fair to say Mrs Brown is the marmite of primetime TV - some love her, some hate her.

But this tweet, spotted by the Daily Edge, proves that no matter what your opinion on All Round To Mrs Brown's, it's worth being on air.

I'm a 24/7 carer for my mother who has dementia: I haven't seen her cry with laughter so much in 30 years!! #AllRoundToMrsBrowns — David Talbot (@davidtalbot59) April 1, 2017

You'd want a heart of stone not to moved by David's tweet.

He went on to say in another tweet that the show was a refreshing change from "'clever' comedy."

"It's good old silliness, & God bless it!"

Sometimes, we all need a bit of silliness to brighten up our days.

