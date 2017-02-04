You won't believe what Mariah Carey wears to the gym
Joined a gym for your New Year’s resolution? Thinking of overhauling your workout gear for added motivation?
Well, when you’re as much of a diva as Mariah Carey, you don’t let a little thing like exercise get in the way of your sense of style.
The singer is never seen looking anything less than glamorous, but we can’t believe her gym didn’t deem her get-up a health and safety hazard.
She posted a series of photos and boomerangs to Instagram showing how she keeps her workouts fun – and it involves a low-cut leotard, fish nets and spike-heeled boots.
Mariah seemed to have no problem negotiating the fitness equipment, despite her unusual choice of clothing.
Now that’s dedication to diva-dom.
