You won't believe what Katie Price wore to the NTAs

Katie Price is known for her racy style – after all, she rose to fame as a glamour model in the 1990s and has never been too shy to reveal her figure.

But at the National Television Awards on Wednesday evening, Katie stunned everyone when she rocked perhaps her most demure look ever on the red carpet.

The bodacious star looked gorgeous in a large, billowing brocade metallic skirt, complete with a high-waisted design to show off her petite figure.

Katie Price – is that you? (Ian West/PA)

She kept her famous ample chest hidden away, too, in a long-sleeved, high-necked navy blue top.

It’s fair to say you might not have known it was Katie if you were an onlooker, not without a second glance at the very least.

The 38-year-old Loose Women regular wore her blonde locks down in a Rapunzel-reminiscent ‘do.

Katie Price (Ian West/PA)

Before hitting the red carpet at the biggest showbiz night of the year so far, she showed off her outfit to her stunned Instagram fans and revealed where it all came from.

She wrote: “NTA’s ready, wearing @kolchagovbarba hair @itsdash makeup @busterknight.”

NTA's ready 💋 wearing @kolchagovbarba ✨hair @itsdash makeup @busterknight A photo posted by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Jan 25, 2017 at 9:46am PST

Wow! We like this new look, Katie.