You won't believe what John McCririck looked like after he went on 100% Hotter

Have you ever dreamed of seeing John McCririck with a man bun? Well dream no longer.

The racing pundit went on new Channel 5 show 100% Hotter, where they give celebs hair and fashion makeovers, and the results have to be seen to be believed.

He makes love in his boots and has never worn jeans in his life… Our team have their work cut out with @RealMcCririck ! #CelebHotter pic.twitter.com/rCmC3btDyd — Naked Entertainment (@nakedenttv) January 17, 2017

John didn’t make life easy for the makeover team and laid down a few ground rules before they started.

There was no touching of the hair and beard so this was the result.

TV's John McCririck looks bizarre with a man bun after 100% Hotter makeover https://t.co/NQnYhDNBlZ #3am pic.twitter.com/uxIgIVKUkK — Rudy (@I_AM_Finance) January 18, 2017

We’re not sure we will ever recover.