You will never believe what Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness did on the NTA's red carpet

You can always count on Leigh Francis, also known as Keith Lemon, to provide some fantastic comedy value.

Leigh and Paddy (Ian West)

The Celebrity Juice host did not disappoint as he took to the red carpet at the National Television Awards held at London’s O2 Arena.

Leigh and Paddy attending the National Television Awards 2017 at the O2 (Matt Crossick/PA)

He and fellow TV personality Paddy McGuinness dressed up as Johnny Castle and Frances “Baby” Houseman from the hit film Dirty Dancing.

Leigh attending the National Television Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

We think they did a pretty good job.
