You need to see this bizarre Jim Carrey red carpet interview

Although Jim Carrey is known as someone who tends to live as far out of the box as possible, his latest interview really has us scratching our heads.

While at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party, E! stole a few minutes of his time on the red carpet for a quick chat.

But what happened next wasn’t what entertainment reporter Catt Sadler was expecting.

Carrey didn’t waste any time telling her that, "There's no meaning to any of this” and that was only here because he just wanted to find “the most meaningless thing” that he could come to.

“And here I am. You've got to admit, this is completely meaningless."

When Sadler informed Carrey that the evening was all about celebrating icons, he responded, "That is just the absolute lowest aiming, you know, possibility that we can come up with."

He then asked Sadler if she believed in icons but before she had a chance to answer his question, he declared, "I don't believe in personalities. I don't believe that you exist. ... I believe we're a field of energy dancing for itself and I don't care."

It needs to be seen to be believed.