You have to see Adele dressed up as Joannie 'Nan' Taylor for her 29th birthday

Adele has marked getting another year older by dressing up as a famous comedy grandmother.

The singer celebrated her 29th birthday dressed as Joannie “Nan” Taylor from The Catherine Tate Show, complete with pink cardigan, wild red hair and chained glasses.

She shared a set of four photos of her costume on Instagram in which she can be seen in a variety of poses, while one snap shows the hair of her wig standing on end.

She captioned the post: “Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x”.

The British star has shown her flair for costumes in the past – last Halloween she was unrecognisable as Jim Carrey’s character in The Mask, complete with green mask, while for her 27th birthday she dressed up as her friend George Michael.

The star has recently been on a world tour, which will end in London on July 2 after four sold-out dates at Wembley Stadium.