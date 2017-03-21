'You got swamped', mocks Arnold Schwarzenegger as Donald Trump approval rating slumps

Arnold Schwarzenegger has turned the tables on Donald Trump by taking to social media to criticise the president's approval ratings.

Schwarzenegger posted a video on Twitter referencing a new Gallup poll that showed Mr Trump's rating at 39%, down 6 points from a week earlier.

The former California governor told Mr Trump: "The ratings are in and you got swamped."

Action star Schwarzenegger replaced Mr Trump as host of Celebrity Apprentice, and the president repeatedly mocked him for poor ratings.

Schwarzenegger recently said he would not return to the show, and criticised Mr Trump's proposed budget cuts, including to after-school programmes.

He invited the president to visit a Washington DC middle school with him to see "fantastic work" being done for children.

Schwarzenegger did not support Mr Trump during his presidential campaign.

- AP