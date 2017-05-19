You can now see what it’s like to be locked inside of Katy’s box

Fan or no fan, the entire nation is aware that Fair City is delivering its fair share of tense moments this week.

The question on everyone’s lips is, will Katy (Amilia Clarke Stewart) FINALLY escape her imprisonment at the hands of Ciaran (Johnny Ward)?

Locked in captivity for months, Katy’s ordeal has gripped the nation and now fans of Fair City can experience what it is like to be in Katy’s cell with an exclusive 360 video.

Viewers can now experience the fear, claustrophobia and loneliness of the bunker from Katy’s perspective.

To enter the experience, move the screen with your mouse, finger or tilt your phone.

For a virtual reality experience, view in a VR headset or cardboard.
By Anna O'Donoghue

