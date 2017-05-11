Yodelling, cannons, and rapping: Twitter loved Romania's Eurovision entry
The Eurovision Song Contest is no stranger to unusual acts, and 2017 is proving to be no exception.
Ilinca ft Alex Florea represented Romania this year in Kyiv and their song 'Yodel It' certainly had the internet in a stir.
That girl can yodel!
Rapping and Yodelling-The hottest new pair since the UK and nil points #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/LaTt0MyYcq— Jonathan Reid (@_jonathanreid) May 11, 2017
Yodel rap #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/RV37AGuor3— Jæde (@_jaede_) May 11, 2017
Romania is every song by The Script ever, and yet added yodelling makes it so much more AWESOME #eurovision— Russ (@capitalRuss) May 11, 2017
We're having a good yodel along to this 😄lovin' Alex's passion!! 😂 #Eurovision— Sarah ☔️🐵 (@Raiin_Monkey) May 11, 2017
Yodelling ✔— Richard Jacob (@idahocafe) May 11, 2017
Tattoos ✔
Asos dress ✔
Rap✔
It's #Rou #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/W0gf790As8
What was with the cannons?
everyone: "eurovision's gotten too seriously, where's the trash we're all waiting for??"— MUTE ME, EUROVISION (@youchube) May 11, 2017
Romania: pic.twitter.com/GcnY4QTkxG
all of this is good #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/rfGZx1gULm— Hilary (@exit_everything) May 11, 2017
Why are there cannons??? Everyone go home now, Romania wins this year :D #Eurovision— Archer (@ArcherIsEpic) May 11, 2017
Yodelling, rapping and giant cannons - only on #Eurovision! #Romania— Karen Robinson (@christiereader) May 11, 2017
#Romania: why perform a normal pop song when you can do a yodel-rap mashup featuring canons as props? #eurovision— ESCAnalysis Aus (@escanalysis_aus) May 11, 2017
