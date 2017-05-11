Yodelling, cannons, and rapping: Twitter loved Romania's Eurovision entry

The Eurovision Song Contest is no stranger to unusual acts, and 2017 is proving to be no exception.

Ilinca ft Alex Florea represented Romania this year in Kyiv and their song 'Yodel It' certainly had the internet in a stir.

That girl can yodel!

What was with the cannons?
By Greg Murphy

