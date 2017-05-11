Yodelling, cannons, and rapping: Twitter loved Romania's Eurovision entry

The Eurovision Song Contest is no stranger to unusual acts, and 2017 is proving to be no exception.

Ilinca ft Alex Florea represented Romania this year in Kyiv and their song 'Yodel It' certainly had the internet in a stir.

That girl can yodel!

Rapping and Yodelling-The hottest new pair since the UK and nil points #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/LaTt0MyYcq — Jonathan Reid (@_jonathanreid) May 11, 2017

Romania is every song by The Script ever, and yet added yodelling makes it so much more AWESOME #eurovision — Russ (@capitalRuss) May 11, 2017

We're having a good yodel along to this 😄lovin' Alex's passion!! 😂 #Eurovision — Sarah ☔️🐵 (@Raiin_Monkey) May 11, 2017

What was with the cannons?

everyone: "eurovision's gotten too seriously, where's the trash we're all waiting for??"



Romania: pic.twitter.com/GcnY4QTkxG — MUTE ME, EUROVISION (@youchube) May 11, 2017

Why are there cannons??? Everyone go home now, Romania wins this year :D #Eurovision — Archer (@ArcherIsEpic) May 11, 2017

Yodelling, rapping and giant cannons - only on #Eurovision! #Romania — Karen Robinson (@christiereader) May 11, 2017