Y Not music festival cancelled after heavy rain

Heavy rain put a dampener on a music festival as adverse weather conditions forced organisers to cancel the event over safety concerns.

Performances at Y Not Festival on Sunday were cancelled completely after torrential downpours turned the site in Derbyshire into a sea of mud.

Organisers said in the statement on their website that pulling the plug on the event was an “incredibly difficult decision”.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT Y NOT FESTIVAL https://t.co/BvZfJgxS1Y — Y Not Festival (@Y_Not_Festival) July 30, 2017

Citing “adverse weather conditions”, the statement added: “The safety of our guests, performers and crew is our primary concern and the potential risk was too severe for Sunday to go ahead.

“We are very sorry for the disappointment and disruption caused to everyone who was looking forward to the final day of the festival.

“We understand that people will have questions about refunds. We will be giving all our guests further information about this over the coming days.”

On Friday, The Vaccines, were unable to perform owing to the weather conditions.

The band tweeted: “Sorry sorry sorry about last night. Were all ready to out and play for you when we were told it wasn’t safe.

“Looked so fun out there. Hope we can make it up to you soon and hope you’ve dried off a little by now.”

Clean Bandit, who performed on Friday, also tweeted stating “Wow! So much rain today” and that because of this they “couldn’t set up their equipment” and were forced to do a DJ set instead.

Acts including Two Door Cinema Club and the Happy Mondays had been set to entertain revellers on the final day of the festival before the event was called off.

Wow! So much rain today that we couldn't set up our equipment and had to do a dj set/live PA, but you guys were amazing!!! @Y_Not_Festival pic.twitter.com/LpUH0KGL8W — Clean Bandit (@cleanbandit) July 28, 2017

Urging people to pack up and leave, organisers said the carparks had “also been affected” by the rain, and they had implemented “additional measures” to support safe departures.