X-Files’ Gillian Anderson honoured on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson celebrated the role of “fiercely independent” Dana Scully as a ground-breaking character for women, as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The London-based star said she initially desired to act in movies but had the “good fortune” of finding the TV show’s creator Chris Carter, who gave her the role of the FBI special agent in the sci-fi.

“A woman who wasn’t just the object of man’s desire but a strong-willed, smart, brave woman who was career-driven and fiercely independent,” Anderson told the Los Angeles ceremony on Monday.

The X-Files actress said the star is an ‘incredible honour’ (Willy Sanjuan/AP)

“A young woman yet to be depicted on TV and, as the fan response would soon prove, a desperately needed role model for women of all ages everywhere, who it turns out were simply not seeing themselves represented.”

David Duchovny, who starred alongside her as Fox Mulder, was not able to make the ceremony but his star lays beside hers on Hollywood Boulevard.

He did send a message to Anderson, in which he said: “We will always be joined as partners, friends and now neighbours.”

After accepting the 2,625th star, Anderson told the Press Association: “It’s an incredible honour, I feel very privileged and humbled by it.”

Honoured to wear black in solidarity with some truly amazing women. Grateful to all who made possible!

👗: Solace London

👠: @LouboutinWorld

💎: @MessikaJewelry

Styling by Jennifer Michalski Bray#whywewearblack #goldenglobes #timesup pic.twitter.com/wT5m0djkR4 — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) January 8, 2018

Anderson, 49, also discussed her affiliation to Time’s Up, the anti-harassment initiative, praising it for using the scandal in Hollywood to fight for women in all industries.

Star Trek actor Bryan Fuller spoke at the ceremony as did Joel McHale, who appeared in the 2016 series of The X-Files.

“Nobody is as good of an actor, her success is uncanny, she’s a cultural icon,” McHale said.