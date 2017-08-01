X Factor winner Ben Haenow marries girlfriend in Italy
01/08/2017 - 21:16:38Back to Showbiz Home
The X Factor star Ben Haenow has married his long-term girlfriend Jessica Jones in Italy.
The singer, who won the 11th series of The X Factor in 2014, confirmed the news on Instagram.
He shared a picture of him and his new wife Jessica with the caption: “#WifeLife #minimoon #lovinglife #bubbles.”
He also posted a picture of the view from their balcony on honeymoon, captioned: “Terrible views from the balcony however me and my wife shall make do.”
He told The Mail Online: “I cried so many tears of joy, I needed a snorkel.”
He added: “We got married in a small town in Northern Italy, where my nan grew up, near the river Brenta.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BXDxPRqlAe_/
“We had a small ceremony of closest friends and family. I arrived nervous and excited for the biggest day of my life and left with the wife of my dreams after a fairytale wedding.
“This is the beginning of our happy ever after.”
Join the conversation - comment here