X Factor winner Ben Haenow marries girlfriend in Italy

The X Factor star Ben Haenow has married his long-term girlfriend Jessica Jones in Italy.

The singer, who won the 11th series of The X Factor in 2014, confirmed the news on Instagram.

He shared a picture of him and his new wife Jessica with the caption: “#WifeLife #minimoon #lovinglife #bubbles.”

He also posted a picture of the view from their balcony on honeymoon, captioned: “Terrible views from the balcony however me and my wife shall make do.”

He told The Mail Online: “I cried so many tears of joy, I needed a snorkel.”

He added: “We got married in a small town in Northern Italy, where my nan grew up, near the river Brenta.

“We had a small ceremony of closest friends and family. I arrived nervous and excited for the biggest day of my life and left with the wife of my dreams after a fairytale wedding.

“This is the beginning of our happy ever after.”