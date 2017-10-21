X Factor: Who made it through to the live shows?

Single mother Tracyleanne Jefford is among those acts to make it through to the X Factor Live shows.

The 34-year-old from Middlesex was picked by Nicole Scherzinger as one of her three finalists alongside French-born Kevin Davy White and plasterer Matt Linnen after a powerful rendition of You’ll Lose A Good Thing by Barbara Lynn.

Davy White performed an original song, Puzzle Of Love, while Linnen opted to sing Everybody’s Free by Rozalla.

Stormzy and Nicole (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV)

It meant disappointment for Talia Dean, Berget Lewis and the exuberant Slavko who were sent packing in the judges’ houses section of the competition where they had performed for Scherzinger and guest judge Stormzy.

Saturday night also saw Sharon Osbourne pick her final three with 16-year-olds Holly Tandy and Rai-Elle Williams qualifying for next week’s live shows alongside Grace Davies.

Davies’ selection came as somewhat of a shock for the 20-year-old after her performance of her own song, More Than You, was interrupted by Osbourne which led to the singer breaking down in tears.

Kevin performs in South Africa (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV)

Tandy performed Rihanna’s Russian Roulette while Williams added an original rap to Gotye’s Somebody That I Used To Know.

Alisah Bonaobra, Georgina Panton and Deanna fell at the final hurdle as they were omitted from Osbourne’s final three.

Sunday night’s show will the boys and groups attempt to woo respective judges Louis Walsh and Simon Cowell in the second part of the judges’ houses phase.

Walsh’s boys will jet off to Istanbul in a bid to impress him and guest judge Mika, while Cowell’s groups are off to the French Riviera where they are met by the mogul and Cheryl.