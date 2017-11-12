X Factor viewers confused about George Michael covers

X Factor viewers were baffled as some of the contestants performed songs George Michael had covered, rather than his own music, during his tribute week.

Music from the late pop star was the theme of this weekend’s double bill of programmes.

But on Sunday night, teenager Rai-Elle Williams picked a song by Stevie Wonder and favourite Grace Davies delivered a rendition of Bonnie Raitt’s I Can’t Make You Love Me.

Viewers said it was “insulting” and “a disgrace”, writing on social media that the hopefuls should have stuck to Michael’s own catalogue of hits.

“#XFactor I thought it was George Michael week? Bit insulting to him when they pick cover songs, surely there is enough of George’s songs to choose from. Getting worse every week,” said one person on Twitter.

“Why is it ok for them to do cover songs. It’s George Michael week- it’s not like he doesn’t have a whole load of songs to choose from,” said another.

“Whats a disgrace is all this singing a cover of a cover. What happened to all the original music george wrote #ruiningit,” tweeted another disgruntled fan.

“Very loose interpretations of George Michael songs. The man had so many original songs yet they’re resorting to covers! Boring,” said another.

On Saturday, Jack Remington and Joel Fishel became the fifth act to leave this year’s X Factor live shows.

Another act will received their marching orders on Sunday.