X Factor stars team up with Tokio Myers, Paloma Faith and Fugees’ Wyclef Jean

Britain’s Got Talent winner Tokio Myers, singer-songwriter Paloma Faith and Grammy-award winning Wyclef Jean all lent their musical talents to the X Factor finalists on Saturday night.

The winner of the ITV singing competition will release a charity duet with their respective celebrity partner on Sunday evening after the result is announced.

The duets will be performed for the first time on Saturday night’s final, with recent chart-topper Faith pairing up with Grace Davies.

Grace Davies (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV)

Rak-Su partnered with former Fugees star Jean, while Kevin Davy White was joined by multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer Myers.

The track will be available to download and stream after this year’s winner is announced.

All proceeds from the single will go to children’s charities Together for Short Lives and Shooting Star Chase.

On Friday Chancellor Philip Hammond announced any VAT collected on the winner’s song will go to charity for the seventh year in succession.

Mr Hammond said: “These amazing organisations do such valuable work helping children with life-threatening conditions and supporting their families to cope in extremely challenging circumstances.

“Every song bought will help to fund their vital work.”