X Factor: Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh pick their teams for live shows

Plasterer Sam Black cannot believe he has made it through to the live X Factor shows – after honing his talent on karaoke.

He was picked after impressing with his rendition of Otis Redding’s Hard To Handle in the judges’ houses stage of the competition.

Preparing to hear his fate and expecting bad news, he told Louis Walsh: “I’ve never even done a gig, just sung karaoke.”

Sam Black on The X Factor (Syco/Thames)

“I work seven days a week to get by,” he told Walsh and guest judge Mika.

Walsh told him: “We saw something. I need you to start believing in you.”

US singer Spencer Sutherland also made it through in the boys category, as well as Welsh contestant Lloyd Macey, who carries a heart-shaped stone given to him by his grandmother for good luck.

Lloyd Macey (Syco/Thames)

Macey delivered the good news to his granny, saying: “You’ll have to start making more fish finger sandwiches when I stay up in London.”

In the groups category, Simon Cowell picked Rak-Su, Sean and Conor Price, who have a “charming naivety” and family trio The Cutkelvins, telling them it is a “no brainer”.

The Cutkelvins Syco/Thames)

On Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne picked her final three – Holly Tandy, Rai-Elle Williams, Grace Davies – while Nicole Scherzinger opted for Tracyleanne Jefford alongside Kevin Davy White and Matt Linnen.