X Factor runner-up signed by Simon Cowell's record label Syco

Last year’s X Factor runner-up, Grace Davies, has been signed by Simon Cowell’s record label Syco, writes Breda Graham.
Grace Davies is amongst many other well-known runners-up in the competition who went on to do great things with their undeniable talent.
Olly Murs, JLS, Fleur East and Rebecca Ferguson are just some of the competition’s finest runners-up.
This year Grace Davies is proving that second place is just as much of a winning place as first as she signs with Syco record label, calling it a "dream" of hers.
She announced the news on her Twitter account yesterday evening.
The post read, "So excited to FINALLY officially announce that I have been signed by @syco - my dream
"So excited for what is to come and I’m working chuffing hard on that album!"
The news means she will be signed by the same label as this year’s X Factor winners, Rak-Su, who landed themselves a number two spot in the charts last month with their winning song Dimelo.
Grace Davies will head on tour next month with her fellow X Factor contestants before getting back to work on her album.
The X Factor live tour will kick off on Friday February 16 at the SSE Arena in Belfast and will come to the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday February 17.
