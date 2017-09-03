X Factor hopeful Grace’s original track already proves a hit with the fans

It looks like The X Factor may have already found a hit original track in just its first round of auditions.

Judges and viewers were left stunned when 20-year-old warehouse assistant Grace Davies, from Blackburn, stole the room with her own song, Roots, which she performed for the very first time on the ITV talent show.

Louis Walsh labelled it a “hit” while Simon Cowell described it as a “beautiful, beautiful song” as the panel awarded her a full hand of yeses and a free pass to the X Factor bootcamp.

Asked what the track was about, Davies tearfully explained how it was inspired by her friends and family constantly telling her that her talent would never take her further than “singing Amy Winehouse in the corner of a pub”.

Even fans at home thought her impressive performance was worthy of a record deal straight away, with one tweeting: “Grace should just be signed right now and skip the X factor process”.

Another posted the tune is a “record seller” while one added they would “gladly” pay for Davies’ album.

This year’s X Factor continues its search for Britain’s best musical act at 8pm on Sunday on ITV.
