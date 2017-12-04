X Factor final records lowest ever overnight ratings

The X Factor recorded its lowest ever overnight ratings for a final on Sunday night.

An audience of 5.2 million tuned in to see Rak-Su crowned champions, the first boy-band in the history of the show to win.

But that was less than the 7 million who watched Matt Terry win last year’s final.

The overnight figures for the ITV show’s finals have been decreasing year-on-year since 2010, when a peak of 17.2 million saw Matt Cardle take the crown.

The X Factor’s ratings have steadily dropped over recent years

The talent contest, which goes head-to-head with Strictly Come Dancing in the battle for viewers, has found itself lacking when compared to the BBC show.

On Sunday night an average of 10.3 million tuned into see Davood Ghadami and professional partner Nadiya Bychkova leave the dance floor, just shy of double the amount who watched the X Factor.

✨Last night's #Strictly results show peaked with an incredible 11 million viewers. Average was 10.3 million with a 43.7% audience share ✨ — BBC Strictly Press (@bbcstrictlyPR) December 4, 2017

Previous X Factor winner James Arthur told fans to stop calling Rak-Su, who were the first act to perform an original song and win the final, “brave”.

He paid respect to the group for performing their own songs but added that, in the first year acts had been able to do so, it had been an advantage.

Let’s be honest, this is the first year contestants have been allowed to do their own songs. Let’s stop saying how brave these guys are, it’s an advantage and respect to them for being able to do it🧐🧐🧐 — James Arthur (@JamesArthur23) December 3, 2017

Ratings for The X Factor include people who watched on ITV+1.