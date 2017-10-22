X Factor fans want Cheryl to return for good

Cheryl’s fans are calling for her to return to the X Factor permanently after she made a guest appearance on the show.

The former judge appeared on Sunday night’s instalment of the ITV programme, as she helped Simon Cowell cut his acts from six to three.

Viewers were thrilled to see the star back on the singing contest, declaring her an “angel”, “a treasure” and a “golden goddess”.

One wrote on Twitter: “Cheryl is doing AMAZING! We have missed her so much on @TheXFactor and all we can see is positivity, that’s our queen.”

Cheryl is doing AMAZING! We have missed her so much on @TheXFactor and all we can see is positivity, that’s our queen 😍❌🙌🏻👑 #xfactor — Liam & Cheryl (@CheriamNews) October 22, 2017

“Cheryl looks like a golden goddess. She is GLOWING,” said another.

Cheryl looks like a golden goddess. She is GLOWING✨ #xfactor — Alysha (@alyshablackmxre) October 22, 2017

One tweeted: “Okay Cheryl just won the #xfactor.”

Many said the singer looked “amazing” since welcoming her son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne.

“@CherylOfficial so good 2 see you happy healthy and a yummy mummy. Welcome back u beaut,” wrote one admirer.

@CherylOfficial so good 2 see you happy healthy and a yummy mummy. Welcome back u beaut 😍 #XFactor — natsissuper (@natsissuper) October 22, 2017

But it seems one episode may not be enough for Cheryl’s army of followers.

Many begged for her to be reinstated as a permanent judge.

“That can’t be the last of her. I need her on my tv screen weekly!!” urged one fan, while another said: “I love the chemistry that Simon and Cheryl have!! Please PLEASE let her come back full time next year!!”

That can't be the last of her. I need her on my tv screen weekly!! #XFactor #cheryl 😍😍 https://t.co/V34dlXtgXl — Katie Farnish (@KateVKatie) October 22, 2017

I love the chemistry that Simon and Cheryl have!! Please PLEASE let her come back full time next year!! #xfactor — xXxMrsOxXx (@xXxMrsOxXx) October 22, 2017

Erm can they bring Cheryl back 😩😂 #xfactor — C ♡ (@CherylsoldierIL) October 22, 2017

I hope Cheryl returns as a judge next year for #xfactor #XFactorJudgesHouses #JudgesHouses — Dat Bwoi Herc🇬🇾 (@Mr_K_Hercules) October 22, 2017

There were some who even said they were switching off after Cheryl’s segment was finished.

“Cheryl is gone so bye,” tweeted one person.