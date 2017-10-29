X Factor fans want Alesha Dixon to be a permanent judge

X Factor fans want Alesha Dixon to be given a permanent seat on the panel after she filled in for Simon Cowell.

The Britain’s Got Talent star stepped in for judge Cowell as he recovers following a fall at his London home on Friday.

Viewers were impressed with the singer’s judging skills and are calling for her to be given a slot on the ITV programme.

One person posted on Twitter: “PLEASE PLEASE… Have @AleshaOfficial as a permanent judge next year!!!”

PLEASE PLEASE... Have @AleshaOfficial as a permanent judge next year!!! #xfactor — Michael Teacy (@megamouth_88) October 29, 2017

“Alesha should be a full-time judge. She shines on @TheXFactor. More than when she is on @BGT,” said another.

Alesha should be a full-time judge. She shines on @TheXFactor. More than when she is on @BGT. #XFactor. — Celebrity Secrets. (@ShowbizSecrets) October 29, 2017

Some viewers suggested Dixon could replace one of the other judges – Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger or Sharon Osbourne.

“@TheXFactor why isn’t Alesha a permanent judge? She’s better than the others,” said one.

Alesha Dixon is absolute 🔥🔥🔥 #XFACTOR — Jamie Adamson (@adamsonjamie_) October 29, 2017

Absolutely love Alesha Dixon as a judge #xfactor — Sophie (@sophlauraa) October 29, 2017

@SimonCowell Miss @AleshaOfficial is showing some serious mentoring skills tonight. I think we have our new judge for next year #XFactor — Carina (@jojofoster2017) October 29, 2017

Dixon was a hit when she appeared on the X Factor room auditions earlier in the series.

Cowell was taken to hospital on Friday after reportedly taking a tumble down the stairs as he went to get some hot milk.