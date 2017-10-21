X Factor fans loved Stormzy’s cameo as a guest judge

X Factor fans have called for grime star Stormzy to be made a permanent judge after he made a cameo appearance on Saturday night’s show.

The Big For Your Boots rapper jetted to South Africa to help Nicole Scherzinger choose her three contestants for the competition’s live shows.

But not content with just a brief appearance, viewers on Twitter want the 24-year-old to be handed a permanent role on the ITV programme.

Can we start the petition for @Stormzy1 to become a judge next year now? #xfactor — James Wildish (@jameswildish) October 21, 2017

James Wildish posted: “Can we start the petition for @Stormzy1 to become a judge next year now?”

Duiane Roberts wrote: “Stormzy needs to replace Louis as a full time judge.”

Stormzy is a great guest judge & knows his stuff Stormzy for next year #XFactor . — Alan Finn (@AlanFinn16) October 21, 2017

I love stormzy with all my heart — luceee (@lucymaygooding) October 21, 2017

Laura Barr tweeted: “would love @Stormzy1 to be a judge next series.”

I love Stormzy 😂 can he be a proper judge on the xfactor please — Spooky Chlo🕸🎃 (@Chloe_heatleyx) October 21, 2017

His appearance did not go completely smoothly, however. The X Factor Twitter feed shared a video of the musician startling Scherzinger after a mosquito got a little close to him.

Fans were happy with his advice with one viewer calling his cameo a “win for the punks, the rebels and the underdogs”.

It might not be obvious but Stormzy on @TheXFactor is a win for the punks, the rebels and the underdogs. Good work @Stormzy1.✌🏻 #Xfactor — Bryan M Johnson (@bryanmjohnson) October 21, 2017

:: The X Factor resumes on Sunday night.