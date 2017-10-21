X Factor fans loved Stormzy’s cameo as a guest judge

X Factor fans have called for grime star Stormzy to be made a permanent judge after he made a cameo appearance on Saturday night’s show.

The Big For Your Boots rapper jetted to South Africa to help Nicole Scherzinger choose her three contestants for the competition’s live shows.

But not content with just a brief appearance, viewers on Twitter want the 24-year-old to be handed a permanent role on the ITV programme.

James Wildish posted: “Can we start the petition for @Stormzy1 to become a judge next year now?”

Duiane Roberts wrote: “Stormzy needs to replace Louis as a full time judge.”

Laura Barr tweeted: “would love @Stormzy1 to be a judge next series.”

His appearance did not go completely smoothly, however. The X Factor Twitter feed shared a video of the musician startling Scherzinger after a mosquito got a little close to him.

Fans were happy with his advice with one viewer calling his cameo a “win for the punks, the rebels and the underdogs”.

:: The X Factor resumes on Sunday night.
