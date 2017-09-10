X Factor fans in tears after barman’s emotional audition

X Factor viewers were reduced to tears when a barman auditioned with a song about his broken heart.

Judge Sharon Osbourne was watery-eyed as Aidan Martin sang his original song Punchline, which dealt with the end of a relationship.

And fans of the ITV show followed suit, with many writing on social media that they were sobbing after his emotional performance.

One posted on Twitter: “Fully crying at this guy Aidan and his song, it was actually touching.”

“Flipping heck – Aidan Martin on @TheXFactor Jas just broken me!

“Sat here sobbing; just beautiful and so heartfelt,” said another.

“@Aidan_Real he just reduced me to tears, heartbreaking song he meant every word, I wanna buy it!!!! #XFactor wow wow,” gushed one.

Others likened him to Sam Smith or US star John Legend.

Wannabe pop star Daniel Quick also stole viewers’ hearts with his rendition of Elton John’s Your Song.

Many said the Iceland checkout assistant had “melted” them with his audition.

“How cute is Daniel quick I just want to give him a massive hug!!!” said another.