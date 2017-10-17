X Factor contestants put Six Chair behind them as they head to Judges’ Houses

The remaining X Factor contestants have said the pressure of the dreaded Six Chair Challenge was “insane”.

The final 24 hopefuls will be seen flying off to France, South Africa, Istanbul and the US for the Judges’ Houses stage of the competition, the last hurdle before the live shows.

But for many, the toughest moment might be behind them.

Grace Davies, one of the favourites to win this year’s competition, said: “It was the most insane thing I have ever done. It was that moment of realisation where you’re looking at six chairs and know there’s 20 of us left.

“I was so scared because I was surrounded by amazing singers.”

Grace Davies (Syco/Thames/ITV)

Spencer Sutherland, who is in Louis Walsh’s boys category, had to sing for his seat against two people at Six Chair.

He said: “Oh my god, it was insane and the scariest thing ever but honestly, it’s helped me.

“I went back to America afterwards and it made me so much stronger as a person and a musician. I played a couple of shows when I was home and wasn’t nervous at all. I’d just done the most intense thing ever so doing a show was fun! So it helped me a lot.”

Holly Tandy, 16, said: “I think the hardest part was Six Chairs because even if you got a seat you were sitting there thinking you might get replaced at any moment.

“I felt I’d done my best but it was up to Sharon (Osbourne) to decide if she thought I was good enough. So that was a really intense situation to be in. I’ve never felt that nervous before.”

However, for overs singer Slavko, the worst moment of his X Factor journey was having his long plait fly off his head while he was performing.

The 31-year-old said: “I don’t think anything is tough but the moment when my braid fell off during bootcamp was shocking.

The X Factor contestants (Syco/Thames/ITV)

“But after 10 minutes I realised it was great. When it happened there was five seconds of shock, but of course I continued.

“That was a tough moment because everyone was laughing but I showed I am an artist you can count on, I continue my performance no matter what. The show must go on.”