X Factor contestant wows judges by proposing to his girlfriend

An X Factor contestant gets a “yes” from his girlfriend when he pops the question on stage.

Plasterer Sam Black, 27, proposes after singing to the judges in the Bootcamp stage of the ITV show.

He asks Emma, who has been sitting in the audience, to marry him as Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh look on.

X Factor contestant Sam Black (Syco/Thames TV)

The plasterer, from the Isle of Man, had previously told the judges that he “lives” for his girlfriend of five years, and their eight-month-old baby, saying “she’s my rock”.

Judges and the arena audience are open-mouthed as he calls her on stage and when she replies “yes”, he puts a ring on her finger.

Cowell tells the plasterer “it’s the wrong hand” but the 27-year-old does not mind, replying: “It’ll do for now!”

Whether he also gets a “yes” from the judges for his singing performance will be revealed on Sunday night’s show.

X Factor contestant Benji Matthews during the Bootcamp stage of The X Factor (Syco/Thames TV)

The episode also sees a 17-year-old, Benji Matthews, hope to impress the judges with a song inspired by Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright’s characters Mick and Linda in EastEnders.

The student from Cornwall performed his own song, called Sweet.

:: The X Factor airs at 7.30pm on Sunday on ITV.