Wyclef Jean handcuffed by police in case of mistaken identity

Former Fugees member Wyclef Jean has said he was handcuffed by police in Los Angeles in a case of mistaken identity.

The Grammy award-winning musician documented the incident on Twitter, posting a video of him being held by two officers next to a police car at around 1am local time (8am GMT).

“Another case of mistaken identity,” Wyclef , 47, wrote, adding: “Black man with a red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs?”

LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

The Haiti-born singer claimed he was stopped by the Los Angeles Police Department but was actually detained by sheriff’s deputies in neighbouring West Hollywood, with the LAPD saying they “were not involved” in the incident.

This morning @wyclef erroneously tweeted that he had been detained by the #LAPD. We can confirm that we WERE NOT involved in that incident — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 21, 2017

Several hours after posting the video, Wyclef posted a further series of tweets explaining what had happened.

I was asked by the police to Put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

Nor was I told why I was being cuffed. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed out they had wrong person. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida told The Associated Press that Wyclef’s clothing and vehicle matched the description of a suspect in an armed robbery.

She said he was detained for a “short time” and then released. The suspects were later arrested.