Wow! Apple Tree Yard saves the biggest twist for last

Apple Tree Yard viewers have been left REELING after a last-minute twist in the gripping finale.

The final instalment of the four-part BBC series saw the conclusion of the murder trial, with Yvonne (Emily Watson) walking free and Mark (Ben Chaplin) being locked up for killing George, the man who had attacked her.

Yes, we all breathed a sigh of relief at that point. Order was restored. Or was it?

Because in the last few moments of the programme it was revealed that Yvonne had actually asked Mark to murder George, as they lay in bed together one day.

And that flipped the whole thing on its head.

On Twitter, fans have posted some hilarious messages, pictures and memes to express their shock.

#AppleTreeYard Christ on a bike... I need a drink pic.twitter.com/T7seQUxG30 — Kerry Brown (@ukrungirl) February 6, 2017

Oh, wow -- I didn't see that last bit coming! #AppleTreeYard pic.twitter.com/IusZsTtZO9 — Berenice Janus (@BereJanus) February 6, 2017

So she DID tell him and he took it literally #AppleTreeYard pic.twitter.com/90N7znjJAo — sarah (@__s4r4h__) February 6, 2017

But was it all as it seemed?

Because the theory that Mark had just imagined Yvonne saying that is also doing the rounds.

She didn't say it. It was Defo his imagination. She doesn't talk like that! Great ending #appletreeyard — R A P I D (@rapidmagz) February 6, 2017

Whatever happened, everyone agrees that Apple Tree Yard was a stunning bit of TV, with powerhouse performances from the leads.

#AppleTreeYard Wow what a drama, totally gripping to the end. Superb TV and a brilliant cast, #BBC drama at it's best! — Kate Tsirikos (@KateTsirikos) February 6, 2017

#AppleTreeYard brilliant show loved it. Ben Chaplin and Emily Watson performances were superb - thank you bbc — julie wilkins (@juliewilkins11) February 6, 2017

Now what are we going to do without it??