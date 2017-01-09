Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz?

Conall Ó Fátharta

To quote Amanda Byram: “The wait is finally over” as RTÉ’s much-hyped Dancing with the Stars blasted onto our screens complete with copious amounts of hair gel and fake tan.

Was it worth the wait?

Yes, it was. Full of glitz, glamour and a few shaky performances, it had everything an Irish television audience would want.

The ‘stars’ may not quite be the household names that we would be used to on the British equivalent. One or two needed to inform the watching public why we were all supposed to know who they were. But that’s a small gripe. On the whole, it hit all the right notes.

First off, the production values were top-notch and it’s clear no expense was spared in making the show look as good as its British counterpart. We got our first glimpse of all the stars with an impressive opening routine to Fred Astaire’s classic ‘Puttin’ on the Ritz’.

It looked great, and the few dodgy steps made it all the more enjoyable.

The first night was the turn of the men to wow us with their moves. It takes quite a set of cahones for any Irish man to go on national television and dance.

To be fair to Des Bishop, Des Cahill, Dayl Cronin, Hughie Maughan, and Aidan O’Mahony, they all gave it a real go.

They looked a tad nervous and Des Cahill was definitely way out of his comfort zone but they all soldiered on. However, let’s hope the phrase ‘Dancing Dessie’ doesn’t catch on.

The opening sequence of the live performance of RTÉ’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

Presenters Amanda Byram and Nicky Byrne kept the whole show rolling along at an enjoyable pace while the judging trio of Loraine Barry, Julian Benson, and Brian Redmond fitted the usual roles of the soft and harsh judges.

After two hours of “intense”, “fierce”, and “hot, hot, hot” performances, we are one step closer to learning who will win that coveted glitterball trophy on March 26. There will be no elimination in the first two weeks. Eliminations kick off from week three, with one celebrity being voted off every week until the final

Can’t Stop Dancing, the preview show for Dancing with the Stars, hosted by Bláthnaid Treacy, will be broadcast on Fridays at 8.30pm on RTÉ One. Every week Can’t Stop Dancing will go behind the scenes, with Bláthnaid getting the low- down from the judges, professional dancers, and stars.

Who said Irish men can’t dance? They were probably right, but Dancing with the Stars Ireland shows we will have a go and, if all else fails, have a laugh doing it.

Via: IrishExaminer.com