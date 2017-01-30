Worst dressed alert: which stars got it wrong at the SAG Awards?

While Hollywood’s finest were dressed in their best for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, some stars didn’t quite hit the mark.

Nicole Kidman looked fierce in green but those two huge parrots on her shoulders are a big no-no.

Nicole’s husband Keith Urban didn’t mind the birds (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Orange Is The New Black star Taryn Manning opted for a perfectly fine burgundy dress, but teaming it with matching lipstick and that pale pink hair just did not work.

Taryn Manning (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Her co-star Jessica Pimentel was getting a lot of attention but for all the wrong reasons.

Jessica Pimentel (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Transparent actress Amy Landecker sported a zebra print suit and it’s almost impossible to understand why.

Amy Landecker (Jordan Strauss/AP)

This boxy striped dress looks far too tight across the chest for lovely Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik.

Mayim Bialik (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Moonlight star Naomie Harris normally doesn’t put a fashion foot wrong but a pin-striped jumpsuit was a step too far, even for her, especially while standing next to her super-dapper co-star Mahershala Ali.

Naomie Harris with Mahershala Ali (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Better luck next time girls.