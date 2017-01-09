Working with Mel Gibson a joy, says Andrew Garfield on Golden Globes red carpet

British actor Andrew Garfield said it was “a joy” to be able to work alongside director Mel Gibson as he took to the red carpet at the 74th annual Golden Globe awards.

Andrew, who was born in Los Angeles but grew up in Surrey, is nominated for best actor in a film drama for his performance in Hacksaw Ridge and will compete with Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea), Joel Edgerton (Loving), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic) and Denzel Washington (Fences).

Speaking on the red carpet during the official Twitter live stream, Andrew said: “The joy was doing it, the joy was making the film, even though it was challenging, I got to work with the most incredible actors and the most incredible director, Mel Gibson, I’m so excited he’s getting honoured.”

Andrew Garfield, left, and Mel Gibson (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

Mel is nominated in the best director category for the war drama, which marked his return to directing for the first time in 10 years following his controversial anti-Semitic rant in 2006.

Andrew said Mel was like “a good dad on set”.

“He encourages you to be your best self,” he said, adding that Mel also helped him to take his “talents go further than you can even dream of”.

Hacksaw Ridge is also nominated for best film in the drama category alongside Hell Or High Water, Lion, Manchester By The Sea and Moonlight.

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein at the Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, Hugh Laurie and Hugh Grant are among the other British stars hoping for success at the awards show, which recognises both film and television talent.

Tom, Olivia and Hugh are recognised for their roles in BBC thriller The Night Manager, which is up for four awards including best limited TV series.

Hugh spoke to E! News host Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet about working alongside Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins.

Hugh is nominated for best actor in a musical or comedy film for his role, while Meryl will receive the Cecil B DeMille Award for career achievement and is nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy film for her role alongside the British actor.

He said: “The legend of Meryl Streep is intimidating, I was frightened by that. She is a lovely woman but it is quite frightening acting with her. She brings all this talent but there’s this really scary intensity… it’s hard to keep up.”

The ceremony will be hosted by American comedian Jimmy Fallon at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.