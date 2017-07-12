Woody Harrelson: The Force is strong with Han Solo film

Woody Harrelson has promised Star Wars fans that “The Force” is still strong with the upcoming Han Solo spin-off, despite the film losing its original directors.

Film-makers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller had been shooting the as-yet-untitled film in London but left the movie in June, citing “creative differences”.

Director Ron Howard has now stepped in.

Lucasfilm is pleased to announce that Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard has been named director of the untitled Han Solo film. A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars) on Jun 22, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

Harrelson, 55, told The Hollywood Reporter: “I think I read some stuff where people were worried about the fate of this movie.

“I wouldn’t worry.

“The Force is still very much with it.”

The film stars Alden Ehrenreich as the young smuggler made famous by Harrison Ford, while Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton are also among the cast.

Harrelson, who is thought to be playing a mentor to Solo, said he initially said no the part in the space saga, and that he also turned down his role in the Hunger Games franchise.

Woody Harrelson has joined the cast of the upcoming untitled Han Solo film. [Link in bio] #StarWars A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:21am PST

He said: “I turned down Hunger Games twice. I didn’t have any idea it would be that big, but I didn’t think it was a good part.

“I was wrong. It was a terrific part, and it was a terrific thing, but thank God (director) Gary Ross called me. And (executive) Alli Shearmur, too.

“I turned (the Han Solo movie) down twice, too, and the same person, Alli, wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

Harrelson opened up about the start of his career, his marriage and quitting marijuana in the wide-ranging interview.

He said he now tries to limit drinking alcohol to the weekends but that it is hard in bars because everybody wants to do shots with him.

“My problem is, I’ll drink, and then I’ll drink too much,” he said.

“I stopped smoking pot (14 months ago). I had some weird reaction, which I looked up later, and it was adrenal exhaustion.

THR cover: @WoodyHarrelson gets insanely candid on sex, drugs, 'Apes' and those Han Solo firings https://t.co/KzRpzbj3ex pic.twitter.com/JKWMOkXSXs — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 12, 2017

“I still drink, but I try just to drink on weekends.

“I mostly just drink wine now, but a few years ago I got into cognac for a while — you know, I’d do shots.

“I’m a happy drunk, but sometimes I drink to the point where I’m not really thinking very clearly.

“And one of the bad things about celebrity — there’s a lot of positives, but one of the bad things is everybody wants to have a shot with you.

“It’s dangerous to go into a regular bar because I can end up doing a lot of shots, depending on the charity of the (other people).”