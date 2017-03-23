Woody Harrelson revealed some sneaky details about his Star Wars character

When it comes to secrecy, a Star Wars set is like Fort Knox - unless you're Woody Harrelson.

The actor, who's starring in the upcoming Han Solo stand-alone movie, was on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night and teased Star Wars fans with a little bit of info about his role.

"I play a guy named Beckett," he said.

"He's kind of a criminal and mentor to... Han Solo."

#HanSolo - Smuggler. Scoundrel. Hero. A new #StarWars Story begins. [Link in profile] A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars) on Feb 21, 2017 at 9:05am PST

The Han Solo stand alone movie - which doesn't yet have a title - is due for release May 25, 2018.