Woody Harrelson revealed some sneaky details about his Star Wars character
23/03/2017
When it comes to secrecy, a Star Wars set is like Fort Knox - unless you're Woody Harrelson.
The actor, who's starring in the upcoming Han Solo stand-alone movie, was on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night and teased Star Wars fans with a little bit of info about his role.
"I play a guy named Beckett," he said.
"He's kind of a criminal and mentor to... Han Solo."
The Han Solo stand alone movie - which doesn't yet have a title - is due for release May 25, 2018.
