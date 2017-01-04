Woody Harrelson in talks for Star Wars role

Woody Harrelson has been tipped to star in the upcoming Star Wars stand-alone Han Solo film.

The Hunger Games actor is said to be in early talks over the coveted part of the young pilot’s mentor, although there is no official word as yet, reports Variety.

Woody Harrelson (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Alden Ehrenreich has already been cast as the title character in the movie, which is a prequel set before the events depicted in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi.

Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke will play his love interest while US actor Donald Glover will portray a young Lando Calrissian.

Emilia Clarke (Rich Fury / AP/Press Association Images)

The as-yet-untitled film is due to arrive in cinemas in 2018.