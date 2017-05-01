Woody Harrelson hits out at Donald Trump and reveals unlikely love for Johnny Vaughan

Hollywood star Woody Harrelson wants President Donald Trump to “surprise” him.

The US actor, 55, has been a staunch critic of the Republican and believes he has not done one positive thing since entering office.

Woody, a self-described anarchist, told the Guardian in a Q&A webchat: “I think Trump is doing everything he can for himself and his buddies, and certainly his buddies in the military industrial complex and big industry.

“I don’t see one positive thing he’s done. I keep wanting him to surprise me, with just one positive thing.”

Woody Harrelson (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

He added: “I look at all politicians as businessmen, working for big businessmen – in the case of Trump, he’s a big businessman, working for the biggest. And no matter how independent he may seem, he still has to bow and kiss the ring.”

The Oscar-nominated actor’s latest film, Lost In London, came out earlier this year and he spoke about his love for the city as well as an unlikely fondness for radio DJ and film critic Johnny Vaughan.

He said: “I’ve been here since November – I almost feel like an expat Londoner. I love the parks, I love the people, I love the footy, I love the pubs, and I love Johnny Vaughan.

Woody has a lot of love for Johnny Vaughan (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“The people are very warm, in a cold climate, and incredibly optimistic and cheery.

“Which, y’know, having lost the Empire, you would never see that coming. They have an incredible sense of humour.

“I’m generalising, there are exceptions… Everyone has been very kind.”